Tasmanian devils

In the 1990s, the hyperactive characters on “Animaniacs” tore up the Warner Bros. lot, ravaging pop-culture references in their path. It’s more of the same in a new reboot, starting with a clever parody of executive producer Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.” Pinky and the Brain are also back, cooking up all-new ways to destroy the world.

Now streaming on Hulu

Amazing grace

Those who haven’t been to church in a while should get a spiritual boost from “Voices of Fire,” a reality series about an effort to assemble the world’s greatest gospel choir. The audition process, which dominates the first three episodes, gets a bit tedious, but the performances are heavenly. Executive producer Pharrell Williams makes occasional appearances.

Now streaming on Netflix

Belushi

Appetite for destruction

“Belushi,” a documentary about “SNL” veteran John Belushi, initially celebrates the late comic’s genius with a generous serving of clips and testimonials from those who knew him best, including widow Judy and buddy Dan Aykroyd. But director R.J. Cutler eventually focuses on the Blues Brother’s drug use and self-destruction; it’s a buzzkill.

8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

When it began

To mark its 400th episode, “NCIS” looks back at how Special Agent Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and coroner “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) kicked off their bromance. The case that forces the pair to take a trip down memory lane is full of logistical holes, but dedicated viewers of the popular procedural will be tickled red, white and blue by the flashback scenes in which a young Gibbs is played by Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon.

7 p.m. Tuesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Back to school

Even fans of the original “Saved by the Bell” will have to admit: It was a pretty stupid show. So it’s quite a surprise that this reboot, in which Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) orders modern-day Bayside High to accept more students of color, is brimming with wit. Creator Tracey Wigfield, a former “30 Rock” writer, makes sure the new characters have more on their minds than hanging out at the Max.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Peacock

Neal Justin