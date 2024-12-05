Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The results are in: Voters like ranked-choice voting
It’s not the radical overhaul that opponents suggest, but rather a practical upgrade to elections to ensure that outcomes better reflect the will of the people.
By Jeanne Massey
I knocked on thousands of doors this election year and countless voters told me they were frustrated and didn’t feel like voting. This experience has made me more certain than ever that we need to change the way we vote.
That’s ranked-choice voting (RCV), which was defended from repeal in Bloomington and Alaska, and was expanded this election year in both Washington, D.C., and Oak Park, Ill. Last year, voters in Minnetonka also chose to keep RCV over the objections of some highly partisan actors. These victories continue to demonstrate that voters with experience ranking their votes consistently choose to keep RCV when presented with the option to go back.
Nearly 14 million Americans across more than 50 cities, counties and states now cast their ballots using RCV. RCV is used statewide in Maine and Alaska, and in municipal elections in deep red Utah, bright blue California and in dozens of other states across the country. In addition to Bloomington and Minnetonka, RCV is used in Minnesota’s largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as in St. Louis Park.
Voters across demographic groups and political identifications invariably report satisfaction with RCV and preference to it over the old system.
This simple change to the way we vote allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference — first, second, third choice, and so on. The process allows for an instant runoff to ensure winning candidates have the support of a majority (50% + 1) of voters. If one candidate receives a majority of first-choice rankings, that candidate wins. If not, then the last-place finisher is eliminated and voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes counted for second choices. If your first-choice is still in the running, your vote continues to count for your first choice. This process continues until one candidate has a majority and wins.
RCV eliminates the “spoiler effect,” empowering voters to rank candidates without fear of wasting their vote. It ensures majority rule, reduces the need for costly, low-turnout primaries or runoffs, encourages positive, issue-focused campaigns and results in more diverse representation, including more women and more people of color.
In Alaska and Maine this year, RCV delivered results that reflected the will of the people, electing Republican Nick Begich to Congress in Alaska and re-electing Democratic Congressman Jared Golden in Maine, showing the system does not inherently favor one party over another.
Despite these fair and balanced outcomes that reflect the will of the people, some politicians and special interests continue to fight RCV. Instead of resisting the will of the people, these forces should focus on fielding candidates and running campaigns that resonate with a majority of voters — because, if they do, they will win.
As a recent Washington Post editorial noted, arguments that RCV is “confusing” fall apart when tested against voter experience. Data consistently shows that voters find the system straightforward and intuitive, and don’t want to go backward.
RCV isn’t the radical overhaul that opponents suggest, but rather a practical upgrade to elections to ensure that outcomes better reflect the will of the people and give voters more choice and more voice in the process.
In a time of deepening polarization and declining trust in institutions, we need RCV to bridge divides, help depolarize politics, and empower voters and bring people back into the political process who have felt unheard and ignored. For Minnesota, a state renowned for democratic innovation, RCV is a chance to lead by example, showing how a fairer, more representative democracy can be built.
It’s important to remember that RCV victories don’t happen by chance. They are the result of years of grassroots organizing, voter education and coalition-building. These efforts provide a road map for protecting and strengthening our democracy for future generations. By investing in voter education, outreach and coalition-building, we can continue to build on these successes and expand RCV to more places in Minnesota and across America.
The future of American democracy depends on us. We must continue to work to protect our republic, defend and expand RCV, and ensure that every voter has a voice and is always free to vote for their hopes, and not their fears.
Jeanne Massey is the executive director of FairVote Minnesota.