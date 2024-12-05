The results are in: Voters like ranked-choice voting

This simple change to the way we vote allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference — first, second, third choice, and so on. The process allows for an instant runoff to ensure winning candidates have the support of a majority (50% + 1) of voters. If one candidate receives a majority of first-choice rankings, that candidate wins. If not, then the last-place finisher is eliminated and voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes counted for second choices. If your first-choice is still in the running, your vote continues to count for your first choice. This process continues until one candidate has a majority and wins.