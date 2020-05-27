NHL’s Return to Play Plan

Regular season final standings and playoff seedings

Eastern Conference (with win percentage)

1. Boston (.714)

2. Tampa Bay (.657)

3. Washington (.652)

4. Philadelphia (.645)

5. Pittsburgh (.623)

6. Carolina (596)

7. New York Islanders (.588)

8. Toronto (.579)

9. Columbus (.579)

10. Florida (.565)

11. New York Rangers (.564)

12. Montreal (.500)

Western Conference:

1. St. Louis (.662)

3. Colorado (.657)

3. Vegas (.606)

4. Dallas (.594)

5. Edmonton (.585)

6. Nashville (.565)

7. Vancouver (.565)

8. Calgary (.564)

9. Winnipeg (.563)

10. Wild (.558)

11. Arizona (.529)

12. Chicago (.514)

Postseason

• Training camps will not begin until July at the earliest. There will be two hubs, one in the east and one in the west, to house teams for play. Each team can travel 50 personnel to host city. Personnel will be tested for COVID-19. The regular season is over; top 12 teams in each conference make the 24-team tournament. Top four teams in each conference get a bye, and will play a round robin for seeding purposes. Teams 5-12 will have best-of-five play-in series to determine a 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.

• Hub city candidates: Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Vancouver.

Tournament

• First and second round format seeding and length of series is to be determined.

• Conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-7 series.

Eastern Conference first round byes

1. Boston

2. Tampa Bay

3. Washington

4. Philadelphia

Eastern Conference qualifying round

#5 Pittsburgh vs. #12 Montreal

#6 Carolina vs. #11 N. Y. Rangers

#7 N.Y. Islanders vs. #10 Florida

#8 Toronto vs. #9 Columbus

Western Conference

first round byes

1. St. Louis

2. Colorado

3. Vegas

4. Dallas

Western Conference qualifying round

#5 Edmonton vs. #12 Chicago

#6 Nashville vs. #11 Arizona

#7 Vancouver vs. #10 Wild

#8 Calgary vs. #9 Winnipeg