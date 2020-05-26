Whether the NHL is calling it the playoffs, the postseason, or a qualifying tournament ... the Wild is in.

The NHL regular season is officially over, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday, and the top 12 teams in each conference will have a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

The top four teams in each conference will get byes, and the remaining eight postseason teams in each conference will have play-in series to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 24-team format was approved by the NHL Players Association on Friday; when the games begin is another question. Bettman said teams would not have training camps until after July 1 at the earliest. He also said the postseason could start much later, maybe even during the winter.

"We will not set dates, choose sites or return to play until we know it is appropriate and prudent to do so," Bettman said.

The Wild, which finishes 10th in the Western Conference, will play No. 9 Vancouver in a first-round, best-of-five qualifying series, if play does indeed resume.

The league is still considering 10 cities, including St. Paul, to be hubs for the playoffs. Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver are also under consideration. Each conference will be assigned to a hub city.

The hub cities would play host through the postseason, unless the COVID-19 pandemic regresses to the point where home sites would be used, Bettman said.

The top four "bye" teams in each conference would face each other to stay sharp, and for playoff seeding.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be on June 26. The lottery will include 15 teams — the seven who didn't make the playoffs and placeholders for the first eight out of the playoffs.