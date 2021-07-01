We may not be relying on television to keep us company as much as we did last summer. But there are still plenty of good reasons to unwind at home over the next months with old and new friends. Here are 10 programs we're most looking forward to checking out.

"Never Have I Ever": Shows about teen angst have rarely been as painfully funny as Mindy Kaling's series about Devi, an Indian-American girl torn between two crushes. In Season 2, rapper Common plays a dermatologist who woos Devi's mom. July 15, Netflix

"McCartney 3, 2, 1": Paul McCartney isn't nearly as reclusive as fellow rock legends Bob Dylan and Prince. But he's hopefully still got juicy stories we haven't heard yet. This six-part documentary, made in conjunction with producer Rick Rubin, should serve as a nice opening act for Peter Jackson's film on the making of the Beatles' "Let It Be," expected to drop on Disney Plus in late November. July 16, Hulu

"Schmigadoon!": Fans of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will want to check out this toe-tapping series. "SNL" standout Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who stumble across a mysterious city in which residents think they are starring in a 1940s musical. July 16, Apple Plus TV

"Turner & Hooch": The 1989 comedy isn't considered one of Tom Hanks' finest cinematic moments, but there's enough of us fans out there to justify this spinoff series in which his detective character's son (Josh Peck) also partners up with a dog. Matt Nix, who created the quick-witted series "Burn Notice," takes charge of the action and the poop scooping. July 21, Disney Plus

"Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible": It's no "The Last Dance," but the former Timberwolves superstar had enough of a career to merit his own all-star documentary, which covers everything from his high school days to his Hall of Fame induction. July 30, Showtime

"Fantasy Island": Roselyn Sanchez takes over hosting duties from Ricardo Montalban for this reboot of the 1977-84 guilty pleasure. A similar attempt to revive the series with Malcolm McDowell in 1998 by ABC lasted only 13 episodes. Aug. 10, KMSP, Ch. 9

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine": After a 16-month hiatus, network TV's finest ensemble comedy returns for its final 10 episodes. The writers have reportedly used the downtime to come up with story lines that reflect growing criticism of police departments. Aug. 12, KARE, Ch. 11

"Nine Perfect Strangers": Prolific writer David E. Kelley's previous collaborations with Nicole Kidman resulted in "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing." This adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestseller, set in a luxury resort, is an attempt to make it three hits in a row. Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall and Michael Shannon are among the other guests. Aug. 18, Hulu

"The Walking Dead": After 11 years, the zombie apocalypse is coming to an end. But don't schedule your finale parties just yet. This last season will consist of 24 episodes, which means there are still 6,402 gruesome killings before we say goodbye. Aug. 22, AMC

"Only Murders in the Building": Steve Martin and Martin Short add Selena Gomez to their comedy team for this series about three residents in a luxury apartment complex who team up to play Sherlock Holmes. Martin is also the co-creator. Aug. 31, Hulu

