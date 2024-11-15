The Latest: Trump tests Congress with his controversial Cabinet picks

Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance may be at odds with many voters' interests, if he's confirmed to lead the Health and Human Services Department. About half of voters said they wanted the government to be ''more involved'' in ensuring children are vaccinated for childhood diseases. About one-quarter said the government's current involvement is ''about right,'' and only about 2 in 10 wanted the government less involved. Roughly 3 in 10 parents of children under 18 years old want the government less involved, compared to about 2 in 10 voters without children under 18.