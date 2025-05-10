Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, released after arrest at immigration detention center

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was released after spending several hours in custody following his arrest at a new federal immigration detention center he has been protesting against.
Baraka was accused of trespassing and ignoring warnings to leave the Delaney Hall facility and was finally released around 8 p.m. Friday. Stepping out of an SUV with flashing emergency lights, he told waiting supporters: ''The reality is this: I didn't do anything wrong.''
The mayor said he could not speak about his case, citing a promise he made to lawyers and the judge. But he voiced full-throated support for everyone living in his community, immigrants included.
''All of us here, every last one of us, I don't care what background you come from, what nationality, what language you speak,'' Baraka said, ''at some point we have to stop these people from causing division between us.''
Baraka, a Democrat who is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy, has embraced the fight with the Trump administration over illegal immigration.
He has aggressively pushed back against the construction and opening of the 1,000-bed detention center, arguing that it should not be allowed to open because of building permit issues.
Linda Baraka, the mayor's wife, accused the federal government of targeting her husband.
''They didn't arrest anyone else. They didn't ask anyone else to leave. They wanted to make an example out of the mayor,'' she said, adding that she had not been allowed to see him.