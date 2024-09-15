Vang: The good — really good — but also the bad and the ugly among Hmong lives in Minnesota

In Hmong tradition, family and community are of utmost importance. A funeral, for example, is a deeply significant event, often lasting several days and requiring the participation of extended family and community members. Traditionally, the clan system ensured that these rituals were supported, both financially and emotionally, by a network of relatives and clan members. But as younger generations assimilate into American culture, this sense of duty and connection to the clan has diminished. As a result, they often feel less connected to their clan and may not feel the same sense of obligation to participate in traditional rituals or provide support to family members. This has led to a weakening of the support system that once sustained the community, leaving some Hmong individuals and families without the help they need during important life events.