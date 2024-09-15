Opinion editor’s note: Star Tribune Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Vang: The good — really good — but also the bad and the ugly among Hmong lives in Minnesota
From women’s rights and the success of Suni Lee to a Hmong homeless encampment in St. Paul, there are highs and lows.
I am proud to be a bamboo among the oaks, elms and pine trees, meaning I am proud to be Hmong in Minnesota. The Hmong are like bamboo — strong, swaying with the wind, and flourishing wherever we go.
Since our arrival in Minnesota nearly five decades ago, Hmong people have undergone a significant transformation, shaped by the challenges and opportunities of American life. In 1975, following the end of the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong refugees arrived in the U.S. after fleeing persecution in Laos for their support of U.S. forces. Today, there are about 95,000 Hmong people living in Minnesota. The most famous Hmong American is Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, whose success is a shining example of some of the significant benefits being in the U.S. has afforded Hmong women.
At the same time, as Hmong people have become increasingly Americanized, there have also been drawbacks for our community, the worst of which is on display near downtown St. Paul — a largely Hmong tent city for the unsheltered near downtown St. Paul that I was shocked to hear about and recently saw for myself. Here’s a deeper look at some of the good, the bad and the ugly of Hmong experiences in Minnesota.
The good: Progress for Hmong women
One of the most positive outcomes of Hmong Americanization has been the expansion of rights and opportunities for Hmong women. In traditional Hmong culture, women were largely expected to fulfill specific roles as wives, mothers and caretakers. Our relationships to our families, clans and larger communities were through our fathers and husbands. We had little say in decisions affecting our own lives as the patriarchy within the clan system dictated much of our existence. However, in the U.S., many of these limitations have eroded, giving rise to a new generation of empowered Hmong women.
Women are now more visible in leadership roles, serving as elected officials, business leaders, and public figures. Those that are mothers and wives choose to be in those roles, and do not have others make that choice for them.
Perhaps the most high-profile example of Hmong women’s success is gymnast Suni Lee. Her triumphs at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics were not just personal victories; they were victories for the entire Hmong community. In traditional Hmong culture, Lee’s path would have been nearly impossible. She would likely have been expected to marry young and focus on family life rather than pursue a demanding athletic career. Her success is a testament to how Hmong women have gained new freedoms and possibilities in the U.S. For thousands of Hmong girls, Lee represents a role model and a symbol of what they can achieve, unbounded by old limitations.
The bad: The erosion of the clan system
While Americanization has brought greater opportunities for women and other benefits, it has also led to the erosion of traditional values and support systems within the Hmong community. One of the most significant losses has been the weakening of the clan system — a structure that historically provided the foundation for Hmong society. The clan system not only gave individuals a sense of identity but also ensured that they had access to support in times of need, particularly during important cultural rituals like funerals and weddings. There are 18 Hmong clans. I belong to the Vang clan, my father’s clan.
In Hmong tradition, family and community are of utmost importance. A funeral, for example, is a deeply significant event, often lasting several days and requiring the participation of extended family and community members. Traditionally, the clan system ensured that these rituals were supported, both financially and emotionally, by a network of relatives and clan members. But as younger generations assimilate into American culture, this sense of duty and connection to the clan has diminished. As a result, they often feel less connected to their clan and may not feel the same sense of obligation to participate in traditional rituals or provide support to family members. This has led to a weakening of the support system that once sustained the community, leaving some Hmong individuals and families without the help they need during important life events.
The ugly: The unsheltered Hmong community
Perhaps the most troubling example of this disconnect is the presence of a sizable tent city for unsheltered Hmong near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul. The encampment highlights the serious issue of homelessness within the community — a problem that historically would have been nearly unthinkable in Hmong culture. On a recent visit to the encampment, I saw a frail, elderly Hmong woman in her traditional Hmong clothes: a simple indigo colored jacket and pants held together by a bright pink but dirty sash wrapped tightly around a slim waist. She carried a tub of water that appeared too heavy for her small frame. I saw at least two dozen shacks and tents. The smell of human waste and burnt tires filled the air. Although I didn’t see children, I noticed children’s clothes, shoes and toys strewn in front of some shacks and tents.
For Hmong people, homelessness is not just a social or economic issue; it is a source of deep shame and embarrassment. Hmong culture is built on the values of family, mutual support and respect for elders. In a traditional Hmong society, no one would be left to fend for themselves without a home as the family and clan would step in to provide shelter and assistance. The fact that this is no longer the case points to a serious breakdown in the traditional support systems that once kept the community strong.
This situation has been particularly difficult for the Hmong community, which has struggled to reconcile the growing issue of homelessness with the core values of our culture. It raises uncomfortable questions about the impact of Americanization on the Hmong’s most vulnerable members and challenges the notion that assimilation is always positive. It also shows that not every Hmong person has made it in America. According to Minnesota Compass, 45% of Hmong households have an income of more than $100,000. The median household income is around $87,000. So while a lot of us are living the American dream, some Hmong are living in a tent city between the railroad track and Interstate 94.
My solution: Striking a balance
As the Hmong community in the U.S. continues to evolve, it is clear that Americanization has brought both benefits and challenges. The progress made by Hmong women in gaining rights and opportunities is undeniably positive, marking a major step forward for gender equality within the community. However, the erosion of the clan system and the rise of issues like homelessness reflect the darker side of assimilation, revealing the costs of losing traditional cultural values.
Moving forward, the Hmong community faces the challenge of finding a balance between preserving our cultural heritage and embracing the opportunities that come with being American. The hope is that the community can continue to thrive while holding onto the values that have sustained them for centuries — family, mutual support and a deep connection to their roots. I think about the frail, elderly Hmong woman in her traditional clothes I encountered at the tent city. She wears those clothes because she is Hmong and wants us to know.
So, dear Hmong people: If you have a missing grandma, she may be found near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. Winter is coming and she needs warmer clothes than her traditional outfit.
