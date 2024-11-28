We all know Minnesota winters can be brutal. Those of us who have lived here a while also know that the key to surviving the long dark season is to go outside despite the cold. Embrace it.
The gear our outdoors-loving staffers swear by for Minnesota winters
When you’re heading outside in the North Star state, finding just the right gear can be overwhelming. Here are some of our favorite pieces.
Whether it’s watching the kids in a pond hockey tournament, perusing Winter Carnival ice sculptures or working off some stress by hiking in the woods, dressing appropriately can be the difference between comfort and misery.
Our outdoors-loving staff got together to offer some tips on the winter gear we love most.
Headwear that’s functional — and fun
When I’m out cross-country skiing, I’d rather focus on going faster than re-adjusting my head and neck gear. My Skida balaclava and running hat combo stay put and keep me warm without sweating – even on really cold, windy days. The poly-spandex fabric is stretchy, non-bulky and easy to wash. Plus, the prints add a little fun, whether it’s race day or Tuesday. - Greta Kaul, built environment reporter
An elevated base layer
My base layer game took a big step up a few years ago when I started investing in merino wool. Synthetic long underwear worked well enough for years, but was prone to harboring body odor. When it came time to look for replacements, wool’s natural fibers were a major selling point. I was also surprised at how it regulates my overall body temperature instead of just trapping heat. This is especially true for less-muscular areas of the body that don’t generate as much warmth. (Pro tip: Merino short underwear was a game-changer on that front.) Icebreaker brand produces pieces thin enough for layering, even on warmer days, as well as heavier weights. Some find wool to be itchy, but I’ve found these pieces get softer with time and are easy to care for – just keep them out of a hot dryer. - C.J. Sinner, director of graphics and data visuals
Layers of mittens
Layers are key to comfort in the winter, and that logic extends to what you wear on your hands. While working three winters in the Midwest Mountaineering clothing department, the piece of winterwear I recommended most was a combo of an insulating wool liner and a leather shell. Unless you absolutely need the dexterity of a glove, I recommend going with mittens. Mittens allow your fingers to share and circulate body heat, keeping them warmer. Try the United by Blue bison leather choppers, which I’ve worn for six winters. They function equally well whether you’re walking the dog or skiing through the Northwoods. The liner is comfortable and warm. The shell is tough and keeps water and wind out. A comparable pair is available from Owatonna’s Uber Glove Co. - Jake Steinberg, graphics reporter
Gloves to last a lifetime
I was told about Hestra gloves by a veteran ski instructor a few years ago, and now I’d rather shovel my walk with a soup spoon than go through a winter without them. The family-owned Swedish company offers gloves and mittens for various activities, but my go-to is the Army leather Gore-Tex mitt. Tough but breathable, toasty but not ungainly, they’re up for the job whether you’re walking the dog or wrestling a polar bear (I’m guessing). Yes, they can be expensive – though you can often find them at a substantial discount if you shop around – but they may also be the last pair of mittens you’ll ever own. - Andy Putz, Outdoors editor
Toasty tootsies
In Boy Scouts you learn that socks are your most important piece of gear. If socks aren’t made from materials that naturally provide friction-free warmth while wicking moisture, and aren’t the correct fit, even the best boots will cause blisters. Darn Tough socks, made in Vermont, are my first choice, whether for hiking, skiing, hunting or just knocking around. Made primarily of merino wool, along with nylon and Spandex, these socks are warm in winter yet thermoregulate in warmer months. As a bonus, they’re guaranteed for life. - Dennis Anderson, Outdoors columnist
Pac boot power
Here’s a boast: I spend entire days ice fishing and my feet have never been cold. At least not since I discovered the insulating power of a felt bootie encased in a waterproof boot, a.k.a. the pac boot. My brand of choice: Sorel, either the 1964 PAC or Caribou models. The shape of these boots allows you to step right into them, and the big metal rings make tying them a cinch. Fair warning: These boots are not made for walking; they’re heavy and clunky. They can even be tricky to drive with. But for prolonged exposure in a Minnesota winter, from standing at a ski race to sitting on a bucket on a frozen lake, I’ve found nothing better. Pro tip: The felt liners tend to grab your socks when walking, so consider socks that cover your calf and feature good stretch bands to keep them in place. - Dave Orrick, cities team leader
In luck with mukluks
When temperatures plummet to extremes, I reach for my trusty Steger Mukluks. My feet are quick to get miserably cold, but the light and cushiony mukluks made in Ely, Minn., have never failed me. I’ve been wearing the same Quetico-model boots for more than a decade. As the manufacturer’s website says: “Flexibility, breathability and insulation are the keys to warm feet.” Other, more rigid and waterproof boots may be better suited for slush and ice, but for me the durable mukluks are a great investment in warmth and slipper-like comfort. - Pam Louwagie, Outdoors senior team leader
Grips for your kicks
YakTrax and other forms of grippy traction attachments for boots and shoes have more value than ever in my house as we get more freeze-thaw-freeze winters. One jolting wipeout is usually the best reminder. I used to use traction devices like YakTrax just for winter running, but I have found the devices essential when I head onto dirt or pavement topped with new or packed snow. In the right conditions, traction is a blessing and not a drag. - Bob Timmons, outdoors reporter