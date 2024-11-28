The gear our outdoors-loving staffers swear by for Minnesota winters

My base layer game took a big step up a few years ago when I started investing in merino wool. Synthetic long underwear worked well enough for years, but was prone to harboring body odor. When it came time to look for replacements, wool’s natural fibers were a major selling point. I was also surprised at how it regulates my overall body temperature instead of just trapping heat. This is especially true for less-muscular areas of the body that don’t generate as much warmth. (Pro tip: Merino short underwear was a game-changer on that front.) Icebreaker brand produces pieces thin enough for layering, even on warmer days, as well as heavier weights. Some find wool to be itchy, but I’ve found these pieces get softer with time and are easy to care for – just keep them out of a hot dryer. - C.J. Sinner, director of graphics and data visuals