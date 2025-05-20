The EU is weighing whether to deport migrants to countries they have no obvious connection to

BRUSSELS — The European Union is considering whether to deport migrants to countries they have no obvious connection to, in a drive to send away more people who are not permitted to stay.
Rights groups say the ''safe third country'' plans unveiled Tuesday contravene EU values and will burden poorer nations. Under the bloc's rules, people can be sent to countries deemed safe, but not to those where they face the risk of physical harm or persecution.
''We can expect families being separated and people being deported without appropriate judicial review to places they don't even know,'' said Silvia Carta, Advocacy Officer at PICUM, a collective of organizations that defends migrants' rights.
The EU's executive branch, the European Commission, proposed that the 27 member countries should no longer feel bound to ensure that migrants have a link to a place they might be sent to.
The commission, which proposes EU laws and ensures they are respected, said that unauthorized migrants could also be deemed to have a connection to a country if they crossed it safely on their way to Europe. This wouldn't apply to children traveling alone.
Under the plans, people could be forcibly taken to one of these countries before their cases are heard, even if they appeal.
The new draft rules, which must be endorsed by EU nations and the European Parliament to enter force, were unveiled as a number of countries including Britain and Italy seek to set up ''return hubs'' in third countries where rejected asylum seekers can be held until they can be deported.
The commission said its plans will speed up asylum procedures and ease pressure on European administrations and facilities. EU law currently requires authorities to prove a link between applicants and the safe third country they might be sent to.