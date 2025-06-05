While some art schools nationally are struggling, one local college is finding surprising success

At a recent event at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, artist Lynaea Russom created screen prints of her original piece of two long-legged birds using bright blue ink.
“I can’t recommend this school enough, and especially as a young artist,” said Russom, a 2024 MCAD graduate who majored in drawing and painting.
MCAD, tucked into Minneapolis’ Whitter neighborhood, quietly enrolled more students last spring than it has in its 140-year history, bucking the enrollment declines that are plaguing some colleges and universities nationally.
In fact, while other art schools across the country have been forced to close or merge with others, the small school instead saw both retention and enrollment successes last year, including a 5.2% jump in full-time enrollment over the previous three years, a number that includes graduate students.
The school enrolled 831 students last fall; in the spring, that number was about 800, making for a retention rate that was more than one-third better than the previous three years, said Melissa Huybrecht, vice president for enrollment management.
“We saw some really dramatic increases in keeping students here,” Huybrecht said.
How is the school attracting and retaining students? MCAD officials said they believe several newer initiatives have helped, including debuting and requiring a “first-year experience” class, adding more student housing on campus and beefing up support services. The school has also redesigned its academic programs over the past five years.
Nationally, while some art schools continue to do well, their overall outlook is a “mixed bag,” said Deborah Obalil, the president and executive director of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD). Since 2016, 12 art schools have either closed or merged with another, Obalil said, though the association also added member schools in that time.