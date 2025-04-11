Minneapolis College of Art and Design names Gwendolyn Freed its 20th president

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design has hired higher education leader, professor and musician Gwendolyn Freed as its 20th president of the college following a national search.
Freed, currently the interim chief development officer at Brooklyn Park-based Second Harvest Heartland, will lead the 800-student private nonprofit art college in Minneapolis known for drawing students from across the nation and internationally. She starts June 1.
Freed’s key goal is to ensure that MCAD continues to be a thriving and sustainable enterprise with transformational curricula that fosters a culture of inclusion and well-being for students, staff and faculty, MCAD spokeswoman Annie Gillette Cleveland said.
“As someone who’s been in the Twin Cities for a long time, I knew and loved the college, and I resonate super strongly with their mission to provide a transformative education within a community of support for creative students of all backgrounds,” Freed said. “I’ve been certain from the outset that MCAD is really a place where you can take creative risks and always be supported.”
MCAD’s board unanimously voted to hire Freed.
“She’s really a highly regarded leader with deep roots in the Twin Cities, not only in higher education, but the arts community and the nonprofit community,” MCAD Board Co-Chair Chris Barry said. “She’s a steady, seasoned leader, and she’s very gracious in person, really empowering. She’s an amazing listener.”
Freed and her family have been in the Twin Cities since the late 1990s. She teaches at the University of Minnesota’s College of Continuing and Professional Studies and the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and holds a doctorate in educational policy and administration and a master of public affairs, public and nonprofit leadership and management from the U.
In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, she covered business and arts and culture for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She also is an accomplished musician with degrees from the Juilliard School and Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She plays the oboe and the English horn but isn’t actively performing.