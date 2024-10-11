The call of fall reminds us to take a moment

And winter (I’ve come to terms and said it now) is nothing if not an overstayer. Sure, it brings with it new beauty, but in the cities what it brings is bound to soil itself under the salt and sand and endless vibration of urban living. So I’d like to request a revision: What winter deserves is nothing more than the months of December, January and February. And on occasion, we will give it half of March, but then it simply must go and give way to the seasons that allow us to see our neighbor’s faces and for the sun to see our skin.