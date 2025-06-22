Opinion: There’s so much at the mercy of the human devil

This beguiling process was noticed by the ancients, perhaps offering hints about the nature of life and death. Most notable, at least in the context of the dung beetle, were the Egyptians, to whom, Heinrich notes, “the dung scarab beetle represented Khepri, the sacred scarab that rolled Ra, the sun god, up into the sky in the morning.” The ability of insects to metamorphose — a seeming resurrection — provided observers more than metaphor. It’s probably no accident that Egyptian mummies resemble the pupa of a scarab beetle, and that corpses so-wrapped were provided with food, writes Heinrich, “in a dark, concealed chamber with a long tunnel (such as that dug by scarab beetles) … .” An acme of mimicry. During the embalming process — end of the “larval” stage? — the Egyptians usually excised the corpse’s heart and replaced it with a carved scarab. The Minnesota junebug, a member of the scarab family, affords you an image.