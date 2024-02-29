Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends the opening part of the show on the Caitlin Clark phenomenon. The Iowa star had 33 points against Gophers at Williams Arena on Wednesday, breaking the Division I women's basketball scoring record. It was a remarkable performance that underscored Clark's brilliance but also the downward spiral of the Gophers, who lost the game 108-60. Plus thoughts on the men's team's loss at Illinois and the Wolves' win over Memphis in a basketball-heavy first segment.

13:00: A quick switch to hockey as Rand welcomes in Randy Johnson to talk about a big weekend for the Gophers men and women, plus a big game Thursday for the Wild.

27:00: Brian Flores in Year 2 for the Vikings is a big deal..

