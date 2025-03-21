The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Julio Margalli, who grew up in Mexico City and learned to cook from his mom and grandma, is behind the operation. Margalli worked his way up the chain at local restaurants, starting as a dishwasher and then a server. He pursued a culinary arts degree and gained further experience working in catering and food trucks. But when a space, previously a frozen yogurt shop, became available not too far from where he and his wife are raising their family, he took it as a sign. He’s been serving up Mexican fare with fresh ingredients, just as his mom and grandmother taught him, ever since that summer of 2019. (Nancy Ngo)