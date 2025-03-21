The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Happy Huckleberry Lemonade and cotton candy from S.W. Cloud Bar
A double-decker carousel, cotton candy clouds and twinkling lights: the new setting for Spinning Wylde is like something out of a dream. The feeling of warped reality was bolstered by a booming announcer and the mat-bang of wrestlers competing on the other side of the merry-go-round, but that’s the kind of wonderful weirdness that can happen inside Maplewood Mall on any given Saturday.
The just-opened S.W. Cloud Bar is a little refuge on the first floor, built by the same people who gifted the metro with gourmet cotton candy and whimsy. There’s a bar set up like a soda fountain and a menu of dreamy concoctions reminiscent of the drinks they made at the Minnesota State Fair, only with better glassware. My tween actually swooned at the cuteness of her little ceramic duck mug filled with huckleberry lemonade ($11) garnished with blackberry jam flavored cotton candy wrapped around a straw. It’s a sweet-tart treat to fuel up before a little bit of shopping. Or carousel-ridding. Or maybe even body-slamming someone in bedazzled spandex. Some days, anything is possible. (Joy Summers)
Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Av., Maplewood, spinningwylde.com
Sopes at Mexico City Cafe
Seeing this eatery pop up in neighborhood forums as a place to get authentic Mexican fare was all the motivation needed to head here.
Scanning the menu at the counter-service spot across from Oriole Stadium in St. Louis Park, standards such as enchiladas, tortas and tacos were all represented. But so were items you don’t see on local menus everyday, such as sopes, a street-food favorite. At Mexico City Cafe, the thick fried masa piled with proteins get special care and attention. The base is made in-house and cooked, to our delight, in a way that crisps the edges while maintaining a sturdy middle that’s essential for holding what gets stacked on top – refried black beans, choice of protein, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. We tried a variety of protein offerings and highly recommend the chopped carne asada and al pastor, both wonderfully seasoned and layered in flavor.
At $5.25 each, we could have easily ordered more of this appetizer and built a meal. But if you end up getting these as a starter, ordering the tacos street style served on wonderfully soft, springy corn tortillas for a main dish is also a solid game plan.
Julio Margalli, who grew up in Mexico City and learned to cook from his mom and grandma, is behind the operation. Margalli worked his way up the chain at local restaurants, starting as a dishwasher and then a server. He pursued a culinary arts degree and gained further experience working in catering and food trucks. But when a space, previously a frozen yogurt shop, became available not too far from where he and his wife are raising their family, he took it as a sign. He’s been serving up Mexican fare with fresh ingredients, just as his mom and grandmother taught him, ever since that summer of 2019. (Nancy Ngo)
6416 West Lake St., St. Louis Park, mexicocitycafe-slp.com