The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

So, in honor of International Women’s Day this past Saturday, Urban Growler seemed like an ideal spot to take the family for a little lunch interlude. I devoured the Reuben ($17), a hearty bite with marble rye, a tangy pile of kraut, melty Swiss cheese and a pile of beer-braised corned beef. The meat was juicy, hanging onto those briny spices that mingle with the tangy sauce and kraut. Each bite paired beautifully with a classic Cowbell Cream Ale. It had me thinking about the women who build up communities, extend bridges that make it easier for those to follow and how happy I was to be sharing that lunch with my own daughter and wondering what cool paths she’ll get to choose from when she’s ready to go out on her own. (Joy Summers)