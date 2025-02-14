The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Korean wing lovers will be happy to hear that twice-fried wings ($14, six pieces) are on the menu and also executed wonderfully. Also highly recommended is an order of the LA Galbi, short ribs marinated in a house sauce for tender, flavorful results, as a meat choice for grilling. And for hot pot lovers, there are several varieties available. While some places serve the meats and vegetables on the side to add to the broth as you go, here it all gets put into the pot before arriving at your table so all you have to do is wait for the ingredients to cook before ladling. (N.N.)