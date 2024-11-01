The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Part of a menu refresh at Fhima’s in downtown Minneapolis, the Moroccan Salad ($19) is a bed of tender greens topped with red quinoa, pistachios and crisp vegetables. Dried figs give the salad a fruity surprise, and a tangy housemade balsamic vinaigrette, made with honey, paprika, cumin, coriander “and deliciousness,” holds everything together. Roasted chickpeas, a stellar and addicting snack on their own, provide a crouton-like crunch. As served, it’s vegan and gluten-free. But the option to add merguez ($8), a traditional North African spicy lamb sausage, is absolutely the right move. I’ve been craving the salad, and its celebration of flavors and textures, since I took the last bite. It’s a generous portion; two of us split the salad and the Moroccan Sampler ($23), an array of spreads, for a pre-theater meal and left feeling just the right amount of full.