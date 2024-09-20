The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Cheese curds ($9) were the most intriguing. How exactly does a fine-dining establishment take on the State Fair staple? With a breadcrumb coating and slivers of basil leaves and peppers and sweet tomato jam on the side, that’s how. For anchovy lovers, there is a tartine ($8). But if you want to really see how the kitchen shines, get the beef cheek pastrami sandwich ($12). It looks like a slider but will fill you like a main course, with a mountain of smoky pastrami that almost takes on the essence of bacon after a run-in with a griddle. Red wine aioli and sauerkraut from kohlrabi, fermented in house, balances that intensity. It’s meaty, messy, and a little rougher around the edges than rest of the Bûcheron menu, yet feels right at home. (Sharyn Jackson)