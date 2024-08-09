The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Pad thai boran at Joy’s Pattaya Thai Restaurant
With all the restaurants along the busy stretch of Lyndale Avenue S. in Richfield, it’s easy to overlook Joy’s Pattaya Thai Restaurant, a small, unassuming operation. But a Thai food craving kicked in, and we zeroed in on the place on the northeast corner of W. 76th Street.
The menu covers the basics, from standard fried rice and curries to stir-fries and noodle dishes, but then shoots off from there. One particular item, the pad thai boran ($21), caught our attention. Boran loosely translates to “ancient” in Thai, alluding to an old-school way of making the dish.
One bite and it quickly brought back memories of my honeymoon in Thailand, where my husband and I found a new appreciation for pad thais prepared with a silky sauce that was sweet, sour and tangy, with ingredients such as tamarind shining through. The sauce here had those same flavor profiles and glided into the rice noodles. The boran-style pad thai automatically comes with shrimp and a thick omelet on top, a side of crushed peanuts and lemon wedge — a plate as pretty as it was delicious. (Nancy Ngo)
7545 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield, joyspattayathairichfieldofficial.com
French tacos at Chloe by Vincent
It sounds straightforward: French tacos. But this French late-night takeout staple defies logic.
“It’s not [traditional] French. It’s not tacos,” said Vincent Francoual, chef/proprietor of Chloe by Vincent, where he’s added his own take on the comfort-food dish to the happy hour menu. “It’s the mac and cheese of France.”