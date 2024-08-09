The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

The signature item is a pizza topped with house-fried pickles ($14.95) and it’s the dish that showcases why the fried pickle craze is worthy of the buzz. The pickles inside retain a dilly kick, while the crusty exterior holds its crunch even after an extensive car ride (I was halfway to the boonies before I gave in and took a bite). Built on a Midwesterner-approved crackery crust, the cheese is mild and gooey and the whole business gets a drizzle of ranch. An extra smattering of dill ties it all together.