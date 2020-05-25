Texas defensive tackle Albert Regis tweeted Monday he was no longer committed to the Gophers.
The three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, originally committed to the Gophers just a month ago.
The Gophers 2021 class now stands at 17 members, ranking ninth in the nation and third in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.
Thankful for the Minnesota staff for all the love I’ve received, I just want too announce that I’ll be decommitting from the University of Minnesota. Please respect my decision ����— Albert Regis�� (@Albertregis44) May 25, 2020
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Texas defensive tackle Albert Regis decommits from the Gophers
The Gophers class now stands at 17 members, ranking in the top 10 in the country and top three in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.
Gophers
Four-star, 6-foot-8 offensive lineman from Chicago commits to U
Four-star Simeon High School (Ill.) junior offensive tackle Cameron James committed Sunday to Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck. James is 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds.
Gophers
Four-star running back Irving commits to Gophers
Mar'Keise Irving, a running back out of Illinois, is the 16th member of the Gophers 2021 class and the fifth four-star recruit.
Gophers
Gophers holder O'Brien shares he has beaten cancer for the fifth time
Casey O'Brien captured national attention this past season, featured on ESPN College GameDay for his years-long battle with osteosarcoma.
Gophers
Georgia safety Darius Green commits to the Gophers
The three-star prospect is the 15th member of the Gophers 2021 class, which ranks ninth in the nation and third in the Big Ten conference.