Texas defensive tackle Albert Regis tweeted Monday he was no longer committed to the Gophers.

The three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, originally committed to the Gophers just a month ago.

The Gophers 2021 class now stands at 17 members, ranking ninth in the nation and third in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.

Older Post

Four-star, 6-foot-8 offensive lineman from Chicago commits to U