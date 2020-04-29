Defensive tackle Albert Regis committed to the Gophers on Wednesday, announcing his decision on his social media platforms.

The La Porte, Texas, native is 6-1, 295 pounds. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, and plays for La Porte High School.

Regis had offers from other schools such as Baylor, TCU, SMU, Tennessee and Illinois. He is the ninth player to commit to the Gophers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all recruiting travel and visits. He is the 14th member of the 2021 class overall, which currently ranks sixth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.