Defensive tackle Albert Regis committed to the Gophers on Wednesday, announcing his decision on his social media platforms.
The La Porte, Texas, native is 6-1, 295 pounds. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, and plays for La Porte High School.
Regis had offers from other schools such as Baylor, TCU, SMU, Tennessee and Illinois. He is the ninth player to commit to the Gophers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all recruiting travel and visits. He is the 14th member of the 2021 class overall, which currently ranks sixth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference, per 247Sports.com.
IM COMING MINNESOTA! BE READY!! #RTB〽️ pic.twitter.com/dsDEpCTWvI— Albert Regis�� (@Albertregis44) April 29, 2020
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Texas defensive tackle Albert Regis commits to Gophers
Albert Regis is the 14th member of the Gophers' 2021 class and chose the program despite offers from Baylor and TCU.
Gophers
Chris Williamson and Carter Coughlin go from Gophers to Giants after the NFL Draft
The New York Giants selected former Gophers cornerback Chris Williamson and linebacker Carter Coughlin in the seventh round of this past weekend's NFL Draft.
Gophers
Undrafted Gophers Rodney Smith, Sam Renner sign free agent deals
Several other Gophers players, passed over during the draft, could make their own deals with NFL teams in the next few days.
Vikings
Winfield seems sure Day 2 draft pick, but what about Tyler Johnson?
Don't be surprised if Antoine Winfield Jr. is one of the first names called when the NFL draft fires up at 6 p.m. for the second and third rounds. Gophers teammate Tyler Johnson's status is less certain.
Gophers
Gophers add three-star Texas defensive end to 2021 class
Three-star recruit D'Marion Alexander is the 13th member of the 2021 class, which already ranks fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference.