Former Viking Scott Studwell, former Gopher and North Star Lou Nanne, and former Gopher Linda Roberts, from left, greeted one another at the conclusion of induction ceremonies for the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at the Mall of America.
Seven others also were inducted: Former Gophers swim coach Jean Freeman, former Minneapolis Roosevelt and Wisconsin hockey coach "Badger Bob" Johnson, former Vikings Paul Krause and Mick Tingelhoff, former Lynx star Katie Smith and former Gophers basketball stars Mychal Thompson and Carol Ann Shudlick-Smith.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke hits one goal at wrestling state meet and chases another
Rogotzke set a state record with his 45th pin. Next he wants a rematch with Waconia's Max McEnelly.
Sports
Randle scores 43, Knicks win 8th straight, top Heat 122-120
Here's just some of the things Julius Randle did in the final seconds Friday night: He lost the ball, fell to the floor, sent New York coach Tom Thibodeau sprawling and collided with a security guard.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey beats Wisconsin, will face Ohio State in WCHA final
The Gophers got a third-period power-play goal from Abbey Murphy for the winner and an empty-netter from Catie Skaja. Madison Kaiser and Madeline Wethington also scored for the Gophers.
Sports
Wiggins scores 27 as Thunder top Jazz to end 5-game skid
Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 130-103 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Wild
Wild add Klingberg and Sundqvist, send Greenway to Sabres
General Manager Bill Guerin swung three deals at Friday's NHL trade deadline. Jordan Greenway has scored only two goals in a season interrupted by injury.