Telehealth capabilities are set to expire, which will disrupt cancer care for many

As oncology leaders who collectively care for thousands of patients across Minnesota and the surrounding region, we witness daily how telehealth has transformed care delivery and profoundly improved the lives of our patients, particularly those in rural communities. Telehealth has enhanced access to high-quality care for patients in rural Minnesota and neighboring states by bridging the gap between local care teams and specialized oncology experts. This critical connection allows rural patients to receive specialized treatment while maintaining the personalized support of their trusted local health care providers and staying close to their support networks at home.