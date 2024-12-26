Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Telehealth capabilities are set to expire, which will disrupt cancer care for many
Uncertainty in federal telehealth reform is threatening care for many patients in our region — especially those living in rural areas.
By Wade Swenson and Joshua Pritchett
As oncology leaders who collectively care for thousands of patients across Minnesota and the surrounding region, we witness daily how telehealth has transformed care delivery and profoundly improved the lives of our patients, particularly those in rural communities. Telehealth has enhanced access to high-quality care for patients in rural Minnesota and neighboring states by bridging the gap between local care teams and specialized oncology experts. This critical connection allows rural patients to receive specialized treatment while maintaining the personalized support of their trusted local health care providers and staying close to their support networks at home.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal policies temporarily removed barriers to telehealth, enabling Medicare beneficiaries to connect with their providers from home. This policy shift significantly reduced the logistical challenges for cancer patients and care teams managing complex treatment schedules and compromised immune systems, making care more accessible and equitable. The impact has been transformational, improving access for cancer patients across our state and region.
Despite the proven benefits, these telehealth flexibilities are again set to expire in March 2025. However, even if Congress manages to pass last-second legislation to extend these policies temporarily, the lack of permanent reform is already leading many health care institutions to consider more restrictive policies that would limit access to telemedicine appointments. Cancer patients deserve stability and certainty in their care. Temporary fixes fail to reflect the critical role telehealth now plays in cancer care delivery.
Without congressional action toward a permanent solution, patients in rural Minnesota and across the country will face a return to outdated policies that restrict telehealth access. For cancer patients, this could mean delayed treatments, missed follow-ups and avoidable hardship. We urge Congress to act decisively and enact permanent telehealth policies. Doing so will strengthen the collaboration between local and tertiary care teams, ensure continuity of care, and uphold the health and dignity of every cancer patient, no matter where they live.
This letter is co-authored by Wade Swenson, M.D., Lakewood Health System, and Joshua Pritchett, M.D., Mayo Clinic, in partnership with the Rural Cancer Institute, and endorsed by the following oncology leaders from across our state and region (listed alphabetically):
Eyad Al-Hattab, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Wis.; Todor Dentchev, M.D., Altru Health System, Grand Forks, N.D.; Jarrett Failing, M.D., Sanford Health, Fargo, N.D. and Bemidji, Minn.; Anu Gaba, M.D., Sanford Health, Fargo, N.D.; Tufia Haddad, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.; Alexandra Higgins, M.D., Avera Health, Sioux Falls, S.D., Brookings, S.D., Mitchell, S.D., and Marshall, Minn.; Jasmine Kamboj, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System, Albert Lea, Minn.; Lloyd Ketchum, M.D., Essentia Health, Duluth, Hibbing, Minn., Ashland, Wis., Virginia, Minn., Grand Rapids, Minn., Big Fork, Minn., and Sandstone, Minn.; Joseph Leach, M.D., Allina Health, Minneapolis; Emily McGovern, DO, Lakewood Health System, Staples, Minn.; Kurt Oetell, M.D., Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.; Aby Philip, MBBS, Essentia Health, Brainerd, Minn; Joshua Pritchett, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, Wis.; Marion Raflores, M.D., Alomere Health, Alexandria, Minn.; Anthony Rooney, M.D., Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls, Minn.; Lori Rosenstein, M.D., Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.; Amrit Singh, MBBS, Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato, Minn., and Fairmont, Minn.; Wade Swenson, M.D., Lakewood Health System, Staples, Minn., Stevens Community Medical Center, Morris, Minn.; Shelby Terstreip, M.D., Sanford Health, Fargo, N.D.; Jonathan Ticku, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, Wis., Tomah, Wis.; Hilary Ufero, MBBS, CentraCare Health, St. Cloud, Minn.
