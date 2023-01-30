A teenage boy was in critical condition Friday and a teenage girl also was hospitalized after the two were struck by a car in Bloomington, police said, and the driver of the car was taken into custody under suspicion of drunken driving.
The two teenagers were walking in the road near the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington just after 6 p.m. when they were hit by a car, according to a statement from Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.
Both were rushed to HCMC. Police found a driver in the car they believed had hit the teens nearby.
The driver was taken into custody Friday night, suspected of driving while intoxicated.
More From Local
St. Paul
300 rally for police reform in St. Paul after Tyre Nichols killing
Activists and families of Minnesotans killed by police said Sunday that the video released by the Memphis Police Department showing officers fatally beating a 29-year-old…
West Metro
Driver in custody after hitting two teens in Bloomington
Both teens were badly hurt.
Local
Hollies Winston takes over as Brooklyn Park's first Black mayor
Building relationships is a top priority, he says.
West Metro
Bloomington makes fresh pitch to Legislature for a local sales tax
Cities that did not get state approval for sales tax requests last year are trying again this legislative session.
Local
Minnesota nonprofits seek a slice of state's $17.6 billion pie
The requests come as grants to nonprofits are under increased scrutiny because of the FBI's Feeding Our Future investigation and a new report reviewing state agencies' oversight.