FROLUNDABORG, Sweden — Gavin Brindley scored twice as Team USA opened the world junior hockey championships with a 4-1 victory over Norway on Tuesday.
Brindley is a sophomore winger at Michigan. Gophers winger Jimmy Snuggerud and Michigan State's Isaac Howard scored the other U.S. goals.
Markus Stensrud had 40 saves for Norway; the Norwegians' only goal was a shorthander by Petter Vesterheim.
Gophers defensemen Ryan Chesley and Sam Renzel, Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, Notre Dame forward Danny Nelson (Maple Grove) and Gophers forward Oliver Moore also played for the U.S.
Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine made 22 saves for the Americans, who face Switzerland on Thursday.
