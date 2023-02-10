Teams skipped by Daniel Casper, John Shuster, Scott Dunnam and Korey Dropkin advanced to the men's playoffs at the USA Curling national championships, as round-robin play concluded Thursday in Denver.

Casper's Chaska-based rink finished atop the standings with a 6-1 record. Team Shuster, from Duluth, tied with Dunnam's Philadelphia-based foursome for second place at 5-2, while Dropkin, of Duluth, was fourth at 4-3. Shuster's team claimed the No. 2 seed by beating Dunnam in the round robin.

Team Jason Smith, which includes former Viking Jared Allen, tied for fifth place in the round robin with a 3-4 record.

The championship round uses the Page playoff format. Casper and Shuster play Friday in the 1-2 game, with the winner advancing to Saturday's final. The loser will play the victor of the 3-4 game between Dunnam and Dropkin in a Friday semifinal to determine the second finalist. The Page playoff games start at 3 p.m., with the semifinal at 8 p.m. and Saturday's championship match at 1 p.m.

RACHEL BLOUNT

U gymnasts at Michigan

The Gophers gymnastics team will compete at No. 2 Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). Minnesota (6-2-1, 2-0-1 Big Ten) is No. 19 in the RoadToNationals rankings and No. 7 in floor exercise.

The No. 2 Wolverines (6-2, 2-1) had a score of 198.300 — the second highest score in program history — in a quadrangular last week.

Etc.