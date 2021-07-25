TOKYO – Suni Lee didn't do her most difficult uneven bars routine Sunday, as the U.S. women's gymnastics team began competition at the Olympics with the qualifying round. But Lee executed her secondary routine brilliantly, earning the highest bars score of the first three competition groups on a day when the Americans had some uncharacteristic struggles.

Lee, of St. Paul, earned a 15.200 for her bars routine. She also finished with the second-best all-around score for the U.S., behind Simone Biles. They will compete in the all-around finals Thursday, and Lee will compete in bars in the individual event final later in the Games. Grace McCallum of Isanti stood ninth in the all-around standings with two more competition groups left to go in the qualifying round.

The U.S. advanced to Tuesday's team final, but in a major surprise, they stood second behind Russia after the qualifying round at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Biles had a rough start on floor exercise, hopping so far out of bounds on a tumbling pass that she stepped off the floor. Jordan Chiles — the most consistent of the American women this year — fell off the balance beam and put her hands down on her landing. There were other mistakes, too, from a team used to dominating.

The U.S. finished the day with a team score of 170.562, behind Russia's 171.629. The Americans are heavily favored to win the team title.

Lee also scored a 14.200 on beam, second-best on the team, and had an all-around score of 57.166. She and Biles (57.731) led the all-around standings after the first three competition groups.

The Minnesotans started the U.S. off on all four events, with Lee up first on vault and McCallum handling leadoff duties on the other three. McCallum carried a little too much adrenaline into her first tumbling pass on floor exercise, bouncing on the landing and stepping out of bounds. That meant an automatic deduction from her score, leaving her with a mark of 13.466.

Lee got to do the usual number of tumbling passes in her floor routine — four — for the first time this year. She had been limited to three because of lingering pain in her ankle, caused by tendinitis that developed after she broke her foot last year. A solid performance netted a score of 13.433.

After Chiles hit her floor routine, Biles was expected to finish off the first rotation with a bang. Instead, her step off the floor drew gasps from the media, staff and others in the arena. She could not harness her power on her third pass, landing back on her heels and taking a huge step backwards off the edge of the floor.

The GOAT does not like mistakes, and Biles scowled after the step-out. With a difficulty score of 6.7, she still scored a 14.133 — second-best of the first three competition groups — despite the error. But the U.S. team score on floor was second to Russia, putting the Americans in an unfamiliar position.

The Americans moved to vault next. Lee, McCallum and Chiles all performed double twisting Yurchenkos, with Lee earning a 14.333, McCallum a 14.533 and Chiles a 14.700. Biles again had trouble in the anchor spot.

On her first vault, a Cheng, she was crooked from the moment she came off the table. Biles' momentum carried her to the out-of-bounds line, and she stepped sideways off the mat on her landing. Biles did two vaults to qualify for the individual final in that event and scored higher on her Amanar, but she still looked irritated.

That left the U.S. 0.101 behind Russia in the team scoring at the midpoint. Things did not get better for them in the final two rotations.