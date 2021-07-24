TOKYO — Sam Mikulak led the parade Friday night, acting as the private flagbearer for the U.S. men's and women's gymnastics teams as they held their own mini-Opening Ceremony. Saturday, the three-time Olympian helped pace his team to a fourth-place finish in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Games, putting the Americans into Monday's team final.

The U.S. finished with a total of 256.761 points at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, behind Japan (262.251), China (262.061) and Russia (261.945). The top eight teams advance to the final.

Mikulak and Brody Malone made the all-around finals as well, and the U.S. claimed four spots in the individual event finals. Mikulak will compete in parallel bars, Malone on high bar, Yul Moldauer on floor exercise and Alec Yoder on pommel horse. Yoder is competing as an individual at the Olympics.

Former Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus of Spring Park was cool and consistent through five rotations in his first Olympic competition. His only mistake came on vault, when he sat down on the landing of his Kasamatsu 1 ½. He had the second-highest U.S. scores on parallel bars (14.700), floor exercise (14.733) and high bar (13.700).

Wiskus just missed qualifying for the finals in floor exercise. He finished ninth, and the top eight advance.

The all-around final is Wednesday, and event finals are Aug. 1-3.

Though no fans were allowed in the arena, the U.S. men did have a cheering section. A group from the American delegation — including members of the women's gymnastics team — sat in the bleachers in a corner section and rooted loudly.