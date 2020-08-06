PITTSBURGH – Kevin Newman had a two-run, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth as the Pirates rallied past the Twins 6-5 on Thursday at PNC Park.

Taylor Rogers entered the bottom of the ninth protecting a one-run lead, but couldn’t hold it as the Twins’ six-game win streak ended.

Rogers gave up a soft single to Colin Moran, then a double to left by Bryan Reynolds to put two on with no outs. After striking out Gregory Polanco, Rogers got to 2-2 on Newman before Newman shot a single up the middle against a drawn-in infield.

The Twins led 5-3 in the eighth when Jarrod Dyson was walked by Sergio Romo, stole second and third then scored on a groundout.

The Twins took a first-inning lead off Pirates rookie righthander JT Brubaker. Jorge Polanco singled to right, Eddie Rosario worked a nine-pitch walk, then Miguel Sano lasered a 0-1 pitch into the seats in left for a three-run home run.

Kenta Maeda was given early run support again, but he was pressed some by a Pittsburgh lineup that had seven lefthanded hitters in it. And he wilted some in the second when Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds each singled and Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer, a 446-foot blast that left the stadium and bounced into the Allegheny River.

But Meada’s pedigree showed up the next time he faced the heart of the Pirates order in the fourth, as he struck out Moran and Reynolds before getting a little lucky, as Polanco’s rocket was hit in Max Kepler’s range.

As Maeda settled down, the Twins offense stepped up.

Byron Buxton hit a 1-0 pitch from reliever Cody Ponce 430 feet and over the center field wall for is first home run since July 30 of 2019, giving the Twins a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Eddie Rosario added a solo blast to right in the fifth, making it 5-3.

All three home runs struck by the Twins on Thursday came with two outs, which means the opposing pitcher was one pitch away from getting out of the inning unscathed.

The problem was that they could not come up with any more.