GAME 13 OF 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Kevin Newman, Pirates
The pinch hitter’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the Pirates a walkoff victory against Taylor Rogers.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Career walkoff hits for Newman.
14 Times Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario has walked twice in a game in 652 games.
18 Three-run homers in Miguel Sano’s career.
56 Home runs that have bounced into the Allegeny River since PNC Park opened in 2001; Gregory Polanco reached the water Thursday.
La Velle E. Neal III
