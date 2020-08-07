GAME 13 OF 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Kevin Newman, Pirates

The pinch hitter’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the Pirates a walkoff victory against Taylor Rogers.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Career walkoff hits for Newman.

14 Times Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario has walked twice in a game in 652 games.

18 Three-run homers in Miguel Sano’s career.

56 Home runs that have bounced into the Allegeny River since PNC Park opened in 2001; Gregory Polanco reached the water Thursday.

La Velle E. Neal III