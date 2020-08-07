All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 11.57) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.15)

Saturday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (season debut) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (0-2, 4.11)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Brady Singer (0-1, 4.80)

Twins update

Here’s another team Nelson Cruz manhandled last season. The Twins designated hitter batted .371 in 16 games against the Royals in 2019 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. The Twins were 14-5 against the Kansas City last season, including 6-3 at Kauffman Stadium. … RHP Trevor May tossed 7⅔ scoreless innings against the Royals last season and led the staff in victories with three. … RHP Homer Bailey could be activated from the injured list in time to start Sunday’s game. Bailey, who went 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in two starts against the Twins last year while pitching for the Royals, is recovering from a sore biceps. … Smeltzer threw seven scoreless innings in two appearances against the Royals last season.

ROYALS update

Kansas City entered Thursday night’s game against the Cubs with the AL’s worst record at 3-10. … 2B Whit Merrifield, who has led the AL in hits the past two seasons, batted .321 in 19 games against the Twins last season. … OF Jorge Soler, who led the majors in home runs (48) last season, batted .292 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 19 games against the Twins in 2019. … Singer, Kansas City’s first-round draft pick in 2018, gave up four runs over five innings in his last start on Tuesday against the Cubs, including home runs to Jason Heyward and Jason Kipnis. Singer is one of four players from that first round to have reached the majors.

La Velle E. Neal III