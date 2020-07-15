Dorian Singer, one of Minnesota’s top prep football players, is transferring from Tartan to a high school in Arizona for his senior season.

Singer, a Star Tribune All Metro second team selection in the athlete category last fall, said he transferring in hopes of raising his college recruiting profile and garner “the recognition I’m not getting” from Power Five conference programs.

“I’m the only three-star receiver from the Midwest without a major offer,” said Singer, who holds 13 Division I offers but only one, Iowa State, from a Power Five conference program.

Singer, a 6-1, 175-pound receiver and defensive back, leaves Monday for Arizona, where he will attend Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. He made an offseason connection with sophomore quarterback Devon Dampier, younger brother of recent Champlin Park grdaute Will Dampier.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Singer said. “I’ve watched their games and they run a spread offense. I think that suits what I do well, getting out in space and being dangerous with the ball.”

Singer caught 35 passes for 813 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and averaged 23.2 yards per catch. He also intercepted five passes. He was an important part of two of the best seasons in Tartan history. In 2018, Tartan was a football state tournament qualifier for the first time since the Oakdale-based school opened in 1971. Last season, the Titans finished 9-1.

“It was really hard,” Singer said of the decision to leave. “I took time on Tuesday to write my teammates. They were sad but they said it was a great opportunity and wished me best of luck.”

Singer said the move is worthwhile even if the football season is lost due to the coronavirus pandemic because “they set up major camps down there” where he can still showcase his skills against top competition.