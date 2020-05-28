Target has closed 14 stores until further notice as rioting and looting following protests of George Floyd’s death hit several of its stores.

The Lake Street Target, which was nearly destroyed in overnight looting, is among the Minneapolis stores, along with the downtown store on Nicollet Mall as well as the ones in Dinkytown and Uptown.

In St. Paul, the Highland Park and Midway stores are closed.

Suburban stores closed are in North St. Paul, West St. Paul, East St. Paul, Oakdale, Roseville, Brooklyn Park, Knollwood and St. Louis Park.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”