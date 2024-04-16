Maple Grove announced last week that longtime assistant football coach Adam Spurrell is its new head coach, replacing Matt Lombardi, who resigned in March.

Spurrell, who has been on the Crimson staff for 19 years, becomes just the third head coach in Maple Grove's nearly 30-year history. He served as defensive coordinator last year.

He spoke with David La Vaque about getting to fulfill a life-long dream.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts|

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.