Maple Grove announced this week that longtime assistant football coach Adam Spurrell is its new head coach, replacing Matt Lombardi, who resigned in March.

Spurrell, who has been on the Crimson staff for 19 years, becomes just the third head coach in Maple Grove's nearly 30-year history. He served as defensive coordinator last year.

In a report that aired on CCX Television Sports, Spurrell said he doesn't anticipate much change from the way things were done under Lombardi.

"We've got a lot of things already established here," Spurrell said. "I'm going to plan on continuing them moving forward."

The selection of Spurrell was a popular choice with players. When his name was announced as head coach Monday, a roar went up from the players, who rushed the gym floor to mob him with hugs and high fives. Spurrell admitted that he'd hoped to get the job.

"I'm going to tell you right now: I've been dreaming about this opportunity for a while," Spurrell said. "And now it's here."

Maple Grove, which won the Class 6A state championship in 2022, has 17 starters returning from its 2023 team that went 7-3 and lost to eventual state runner-up Edina in the second round of the playoffs in November.