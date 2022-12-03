Maple Grove's football team came all the way back from second place last fall to Prep Bowl champions for the first time.

The top-ranked Crimson closed the deal with a 27-10 victory against No. 2 Rosemount in Friday's Class 6A title game.

Maple Grove (13-0) used a big-play offense and opportunistic defense to deny Rosemount its first state title since 1981.

A rather uneventful first quarter, from which Rosemount emerged with a 3-0 lead, featured the first Irish pass since the state tournament quarterfinals.

Boredom turned to bedlam in the second quarter.

First, Maple Grove assumed a 7-3 lead as quarterback Jacob Kilzer threw over the top for a 45-yard touchdown strike to Jacob Anderson.

Then, patterns emerged. Rosemount (12-1) kept dropping the ball on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf and the Crimson spun those turnovers into gold. Short touchdown runs by Tanner Albeck and Kilzer scored 29 seconds apart produced a 21-3 lead.

Until Friday, no one put 21 points on Rosemount's defense all season. Maple Grove did it in less than two minutes of game action.

In the semifinals last season, Maple Grove used a similar flurry to bury Eden Prairie in a 35-3 victory.

But Rosemount flipped the script later in the second quarter, securing a fumbled Maple Grove football and finishing a 28-yard drive with an inspired call to get Kyson Leenderts wide open for a Landon Danner touchdown pass.

Starting with possession in the second half, Maple Grove opened with a drive lasting about seven minutes. A bad snap on a short field goal attempt, however, meant the Crimson came away with zero points.

So, Maple Grove leaned on its defense to keep Rosemount from harnessing momentum and converting it into points. Against their best opponent this season, Rosemount struggled to gain separation with its power-T scheme. Facing a sizable deficit against Maple Grove only made Rosemount's offense less effective. It's an offense for putting away an opponent, not playing catchup.