TOP STORIES
- How housing rules in the Twin Cities keep the metro segregated: In this special report, the Star Tribune analyzed 102 metro communities' zoning ordinances, which are used to control how land can be used. Our investigation found that these laws prioritize neighborhoods that allow only single-family homes. These housing rules essentially shut out Black and Latino families from the majority of the Twin Cities.
- St. Paul parade honors Suni Lee's historic Olympics win: Gold medal draped around her neck, Lee rode high atop a fire truck through the streets of St. Paul's East Side on Sunday as thousands gathered to celebrate the 18-year-old gymnast's return home after a stunning Olympic performance in Tokyo.
- Reward now at $180,000 for information on shootings of three young children: The reward is being offered for information in connection with the shootings of three young children this summer in Minneapolis, killing two girls while a boy continues to fight for his life.
- COVID-19 cases in Minnesota top 1,000 for second straight reporting day: Beyond the case totals, Minnesota also reported an uptick in COVID-19 outbreaks at festivals and concerts. Seven more outbreaks involving fairs or festivals were identified in the last week by the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the total of such outbreaks to nine in July.
- Coronavirus cases force cancellation of music festival in Brainerd: The delta variant has claimed its first Minnesota music festival.
- Duluth Fire Dept. issues warning after 'incredibly daring and dangerous water rescue': Duluth Fire Department issued the warning for Lake Superior due to the continued high risk of rip currents and after rescuing a 20-year-old woman who was pulled 200 yards from shore Saturday while swimming near Park Point.
TRENDING
- Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11: Perkins signed off on Sunday night after 25 years at KARE with the kind of goofy twist that made him a local favorite.
- Patti Smith rocks with power in Minneapolis: The Rock Hall of Famer and award-winning memoirist mixed politics with poetry and rhythmic rock 'n' roll in a sometimes emotional, sometimes artful, occasionally ragged and ultimately winning 100-minute outdoor performance at Surly Field.
- Rebooted WE Fest gives Minnesota country fans a defiantly good time: This year marked a new era — as well as a decent lineup of newcomers. But WE Fest 2021 also seemed to be as much about celebrating the good ol' days.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Here are all of Minnesota's medal winners for Team USA in Tokyo: Together, these athletes with Minnesota ties won six gold, four silver and two bronze, likely the state's best haul in a Summer Olympics.
- Gophers' wrestler returns with gold medal bling to planned celebration at MSP Airport: Star Gable Steveson, 21, was celebrated for his improbable trouncing of the competition, culminating in a comeback that saw him get two takedowns in 13 seconds against the three-time world champion.
- ESPN projection signals mediocrity for Vikings: You can squint and see how the Vikings special teams could go from one of the worst in the league to at least average. But there are a lot of "ifs" in play.
