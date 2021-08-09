TOP STORIES

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Here are all of Minnesota's medal winners for Team USA in Tokyo: Together, these athletes with Minnesota ties won six gold, four silver and two bronze, likely the state's best haul in a Summer Olympics.

Together, these athletes with Minnesota ties won six gold, four silver and two bronze, likely the state's best haul in a Summer Olympics. Gophers' wrestler returns with gold medal bling to planned celebration at MSP Airport: Star Gable Steveson, 21, was celebrated for his improbable trouncing of the competition, culminating in a comeback that saw him get two takedowns in 13 seconds against the three-time world champion.

Star Gable Steveson, 21, was celebrated for his improbable trouncing of the competition, culminating in a comeback that saw him get two takedowns in 13 seconds against the three-time world champion. ESPN projection signals mediocrity for Vikings: You can squint and see how the Vikings special teams could go from one of the worst in the league to at least average. But there are a lot of "ifs" in play.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.