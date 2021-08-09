Sports anchor Eric Perkins signed off on Sunday night after 25 years at KARE 11 with the kind of goofy twist that made him a local favorite.

Near the end of a tribute during the late-night news, Perkins pulled out a pair of scissors and snipped his tie while attempting to do the splits.

Much of the Sunday's broadcast consisted of clips from the long-running segment, "Perk at Play," in which Perkins would engage in everything from playing with the Minnesota Swarm lacrosse team to competing against a fifth-grade football squad.

A bit in which he challenged former Lynx star Lindsay Whalen to a series of hoops games was revealed as the viewers' favorite and was followed by a taped message from Whalen wishing her one-time court "rival" well.

"I'm so gratified, so fulfilled," Perkins said in his final minutes on KARE 11. "It's awesome."

Perkins announced last month that he would leaving the NBC affiliate in search of new challenges.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin