- Apple Valley's Gable Steveson wins wrestling gold with 0.2 seconds left: The 21-year-old University of Minnnesota wrestler became only the second American to win gold in the Olympic freestyle heavyweight competition when he fought back from what seemed like an insurmountable 8-5 deficit with 10 seconds remaining.
- Aide who accused Andrew Cuomo files criminal complaint: A woman who accused the New York governor of groping her breast at the state residence filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said.
- Crash kills at least 1 person on I-494 in south metro: The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. today on westbound I-494 near Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said. Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours.
- Professors increase pressure on U to require vaccinations: With the start of the semester only a month away, many University of Minnesota faculty members say they are growing increasingly anxious about returning to the classroom without a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and other safety measures.
- Lightning strikes man at Lake Elmo drive-in: A man was "conscious and responsive" after being hit by lightning about 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the Vali-Hi Drive-In just north of Interstate 94 in Lake Elmo.
- United Airlines is latest to require vaccinated workers: The airline said employees in the U.S. will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a growing number of big corporations responding to a surge in virus cases.
LAST-SECOND GOLD: Gable Steveson's family explodes as he wins Olympic gold early this morning on a last-second takedown.
- 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week: Trout with sweet corn and peppers at Myriel and the Big Bird at Marty's Deli are two of the food items that food writer Sharyn Jackson and restaurant critic Rick Nelson enjoyed this week.
- Is it safe to swim in Twin Cities rivers? The metro area is home to a network of about 100 rivers, streams and creeks. Curious Minnesota tackles a reader's question this week on how safe it is to swim in them.
- Here's how to banish "the Sunday scaries": Instead of enjoying every minute of the weekend, many American workers describe being seized by anxiety, dread or simmering sadness on Sunday nights because their precious days off are evaporating so quickly.
- U.S. women's basketball extends winning streak to 54 games: The U.S. beat Serbia, 79-59, to advance to the gold medal game on Saturday night (Twin Cities time) against Japan.
- Apple Valley hopes new plan will help golf course turn a profit: The 10-year plan for Valleywood Golf Course calls for more banquets, new irrigation, higher greens fees and even lawn bowling.
- Kirk Cousins talks about vigilance, not vaccines: Back at practice Thursday, the Vikings starting quarterback again declined to answer whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, calling that decision a "very private health matter for me."
What a meatless future could mean for farmers: A plant-based food system would be a win for animals and the environment. How workers would fare is less clear.
Aug. 6, 2005: Five-year-old Preston Holt of Minneapolis, left, enjoys his first-ever fishing experience from a dock on Lake Harriet with Fish-A-Thon volunteer Caleb Dano, 13, Roseville. (Photo: Jim Gehrz/Star Tribune)
