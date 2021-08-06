TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

LAST-SECOND GOLD: Gable Steveson's family explodes as he wins Olympic gold early this morning on a last-second takedown.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week: Trout with sweet corn and peppers at Myriel and the Big Bird at Marty's Deli are two of the food items that food writer Sharyn Jackson and restaurant critic Rick Nelson enjoyed this week.

Trout with sweet corn and peppers at Myriel and the Big Bird at Marty's Deli are two of the food items that food writer Sharyn Jackson and restaurant critic Rick Nelson enjoyed this week. Is it safe to swim in Twin Cities rivers? The metro area is home to a network of about 100 rivers, streams and creeks. Curious Minnesota tackles a reader's question this week on how safe it is to swim in them.

The metro area is home to a network of about 100 rivers, streams and creeks. Curious Minnesota tackles a reader's question this week on how safe it is to swim in them. Here's how to banish "the Sunday scaries": Instead of enjoying every minute of the weekend, many American workers describe being seized by anxiety, dread or simmering sadness on Sunday nights because their precious days off are evaporating so quickly.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

U.S. women's basketball extends winning streak to 54 games: The U.S. beat Serbia, 79-59, to advance to the gold medal game on Saturday night (Twin Cities time) against Japan.

The U.S. beat Serbia, 79-59, to advance to the gold medal game on Saturday night (Twin Cities time) against Japan. Apple Valley hopes new plan will help golf course turn a profit: The 10-year plan for Valleywood Golf Course calls for more banquets, new irrigation, higher greens fees and even lawn bowling.

The 10-year plan for Valleywood Golf Course calls for more banquets, new irrigation, higher greens fees and even lawn bowling. Kirk Cousins talks about vigilance, not vaccines: Back at practice Thursday, the Vikings starting quarterback again declined to answer whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, calling that decision a "very private health matter for me."

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

What a meatless future could mean for farmers: A plant-based food system would be a win for animals and the environment. How workers would fare is less clear.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Aug. 6, 2005: Five-year-old Preston Holt of Minneapolis, left, enjoys his first-ever fishing experience from a dock on Lake Harriet with Fish-A-Thon volunteer Caleb Dano, 13, Roseville. (Photo: Jim Gehrz/Star Tribune)