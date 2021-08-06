A fatal crash on a south metro interstate before dawn Friday had traffic backed up, according to authorities.

The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. on westbound I-494 near Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said.

The right and center lanes were closed for about 2 hours as emergency personnel cleared the scene, the patrol said.

No word yet on how many people were killed or other circumstances of the crash.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482