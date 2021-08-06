A fatal crash on a south metro interstate before dawn Friday had traffic backed up, according to authorities.
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. on westbound I-494 near Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said.
The right and center lanes were closed for about 2 hours as emergency personnel cleared the scene, the patrol said.
No word yet on how many people were killed or other circumstances of the crash.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a growing number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases.
Business
In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern
Michael Musto can't bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
East Metro
Lightning strikes man at east metro drive-in theater
The man was "conscious and responsive" immediately afterward, authorities said.
East Metro
Crash kills at least 1 person on I-494 in south metro
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. in Mendota Heights.
Business
Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low
A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters' heads at Lake Powell, creating a sharp contrast against the famous red desert terrain as their vessels weave through tight canyons that were once underwater.