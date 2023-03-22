A massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting a female client at a Stillwater spa.

Andrew Teng Yang, 30, of Woodbury was charged Monday in Washington County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault on May 29, 2022, at the Just for Me Spa on S. Greeley Street.

Yang was charged by summons and is due in court on April 20. Court records do not list an attorney for him. A phone number associated with Yang failed to connect when called Wednesday.

The woman shared her accusation against Yang with the spa's manager and the owner, and they fired him that same day.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman went to police one day after her visit to the spa and told them that Yang penetrated her digitally during a massage.

She gasped out loud, and Yang said, "'I'm sorry. I just got caught up in the moment. You know how it goes,'" the complaint read.

The women left the massage room in tears and found her two friends who were also there for a massage in celebration of the woman's birthday. The friends told police that she "appeared upset, pale and distraught," the complaint continued.

Spa management was not immediately available Wednesday to comment about the case or share its requirements for working there as a massage therapist. A posting by the spa on a jobs website said its massage therapists must be certified and have completed a 600-hour professional course.