Lynx fans, file this one away. Put it with all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given you since coming here in 2015.

Tuesday night at Target Center, against the defending champion Seattle Storm — a team that hadn't beaten since May of 2019 — Fowles scored 29 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, had three steals and four blocks in a 76-70 victory.

The Lynx (15-9) never trailed this game. But, for the final 20 minutes, this game was always in question.

Seattle (18-8) had pulled within a point with 3:31 left in the game.

But Damiris Dantas scored her only points of the game on a three-pointer. Moments later Napheesa Collier hit her only three-pointer of the game and the Lynx led by seven. After Breanna Stewart scored at the other end, Collier scored again. When Layshia Clarendon made one of two free throws with 52 seconds left the Lynx were up eight.

That was just enough.

Collier scored 18 points. She and Fowles were the only players in double figures. But it was enough on a night when excellent team defense kept the Storm under 40% shooting.

Stewart finished with an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double but she was held — mainly by Collier — to 6-for-23 shooting. Jewell Loyd scored 15, Sue Bird 10.

Counting last year's playoff series against the Storm, the Lynx had lost 10 straight games to the Storm by an average of just over 12 points per game.