Sylvia Fowles on Tuesday became the fourth player in WNBA history to have at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game, and only the second to do it in a victory.
CHAMIQUE HOLDSCLAW, Washington
June 25, 2002, W 87-86 at Sacramento: 29 points, 21 rebounds
TINA CHARLES, Connecticut
July 7, 2010, L 108-103 at Atlanta: 27 points, 20 rebounds
CANDACE PARKER, Los Angeles
June 1, 2013, L 83-78 at San Antonio: 27 points, 20 rebounds
SYLVIA FOWLES, Lynx
Aug. 24, 2021, W 76-70 vs. Seattle: 29 points, 20 rebounds
