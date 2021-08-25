Sylvia Fowles on Tuesday became the fourth player in WNBA history to have at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game, and only the second to do it in a victory.

CHAMIQUE HOLDSCLAW, Washington

June 25, 2002, W 87-86 at Sacramento: 29 points, 21 rebounds

TINA CHARLES, Connecticut

July 7, 2010, L 108-103 at Atlanta: 27 points, 20 rebounds

CANDACE PARKER, Los Angeles

June 1, 2013, L 83-78 at San Antonio: 27 points, 20 rebounds

SYLVIA FOWLES, Lynx

Aug. 24, 2021, W 76-70 vs. Seattle: 29 points, 20 rebounds