Searchers recovered the body of a man who went under the water two days earlier in Little Detroit Lake in northwestern Minnesota.

Abdimajid Osman Nur, 24, of Moorhead, Minn., was seen struggling to swim shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday on the lake’s north side, authorities said.

Nur’s body was located by divers early Monday afternoon in 12 feet of water, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nur was with another man in an inflatable canoe when he went in the water for a swim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers from several agencies, joined by civilians, used boats, divers, a drone and other devices while searching for Nur over the weekend.

A statement released by the Sheriff’s Office said that Nur’s family “wishes to express their deep heartfelt thank you to the citizens of Detroit Lakes and Becker County for their support and assistance with searches as well as donations of food, seating and beverages to sustain them throughout their wait for the recovery of Nur.”