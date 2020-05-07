Metro Transit police have apprehended three teenagers after they allegedly assaulted an older woman by kicking her in the head at a Green Line light-rail station just after midnight Monday.

A videotape of the attack was posted on Instagram. In the video, which was allegedly taken by one of the perpetrators, the youths appear to be goading their friend to attack the unidentified woman, who is standing in an enclosure at the Dale Street station in St. Paul.

“You won’t,” one youth said, repeatedly. At that point, his friend laughs, jumps up and kicks the woman in the head.

After the video began circulating on social media Tuesday, Metro Transit and its police department launched an investigation. Based on social media posts, Metro Transit was able to determine the approximate time of day and the station involved.

“Given that information, investigators were able to scour [Metro Transit] video from that station for additional details,” said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Green and Blue line stations are equipped with a number of video cameras for monitoring purposes.

Police determined the incident took place just after midnight on Monday, a time when trains are currently not running due to a schedule cutback related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Padilla said investigators have not been able to speak to the woman.

Two of the youths apprehended are 15, the third is 14, Padilla said Thursday. It will be up to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to charge them.

So far the victim has not been found. Padilla said police are “very much interested in speaking with her.”

Crime at light-rail stations increased about 35% in the first 11 months of 2019.