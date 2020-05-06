Metro Transit is investigating an assault of an older woman who was kicked in the head by a man at a Green Line light-rail station just after midnight Monday.

A videotape of the attack was posted on Instagram. In the video, a youth appears to be goading his friend to attack the unidentified woman, who is standing in an enclosure at the Dale Street station in St. Paul. “You won’t,” the youth said, repeatedly. At that point, his friend laughs, jumps up and kicks the woman in the head.

After the video began circulating on social media Tuesday, Metro Transit and its police department launched an investigation. Based on social media posts, Metro Transit was able to determine the approximate time of day and the station involved.

“Given that information, investigators were able to scour [Metro Transit] video from that station for additional details,” said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Green and Blue line stations are equipped with a number of video cameras for monitoring purposes.

Police determined the incident took place just after midnight on Monday, a time when trains are currently not running due to a schedule cutback related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Padilla said investigators have not been able to speak to the woman.

After developing “significant” leads, Metro Transit police believe they have identified the woman who was attacked, though no report has been filed with the transit agency. Police are trying to find the woman “and help her in any way we can while bringing resolution to this case,” Padilla said.

“Once we are able to bring the suspects in, we expect to present a case to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges,” Padilla said.

