The manhunt is over after nearly two months for a driver who is charged with beating and seriously injuring a motorist he felt had cut him off on a street in Lakeville.

David G. Beckett, 60, of Corvallis, Mont., was tracked down in Kentucky last week by law enforcement and jailed after being charged in Dakota County District Court with third-degree assault in connection with the road rage incident on Oct. 27 behind a Walmart.

Beckett was booked into a jail near Lexington, Ky., on Dec. 23, released Wednesday on $150,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 14, according to court records. Messages were left Friday with Beckett and his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Mark K. Henderson, 65, of Burnsville, suffered a broken thighbone that is now held together with a metal rod and other injuries.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mark Henderson told police the day after the attack that he exited Interstate 35 at 210th Street and noticed an SUV following extremely close to his rear bumper.

After the two parked, the other driver came up to Henderson, yelled obscenities, accused him of cutting him off and was threatening to beat him.

The man, later confirmed to be Beckett, then ordered Henderson to go behind the Walmart, saying he wanted to be where there were no surveillance cameras.

Mark Henderson was at the store with his mother-in-law, and he told her to go inside to get help.

Once behind the store, Beckett punched Henderson in the chest. Henderson raised his right leg to fend off Beckett, who responded by pulling and twisting the limb.

Henderson "felt his leg break," the complaint read. As Henderson was falling to the pavement, Beckett "punched the top of [Henderson's] head" and ran from the scene.

Police released surveillance video from the front of the Walmart, and a tipster identified the suspect by name. He said he had been having business dealings with Beckett in Lakeville that week, including on the day of the assault.

Beckett had been staying at a Candlewood Suites hotel near the Walmart but canceled the room he had reserved on the day after the attack.

The hotel chain's records showed Beckett reserving rooms on a route that eventually put him in Kentucky on Nov. 3.

Beckett was apprehended by law enforcement on Dec. 23 south of Lexington. Authorities have yet to say how they were able to pinpoint his location or say why he was in Kentucky.

Henderson is retired from the Air Force and has worked as a sheriff's deputy in north-central North Dakota, and with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and on the southern and northern U.S. borders.

Henderson's wife, Sharon Henderson, said Friday that he needs a cane to get around.

"He's struggling," she said. "It's going to be a long recovery."