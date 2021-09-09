More from Star Tribune
Superior National Forest after fire
Authorities offered a first look Wednesday at the stark, charred landscape left behind by northern Minnesota's Greenwood fire, a 41-square-mile wildfire that continues ravaging a large swath of the Superior National Forest after nearly four weeks.
Twins
Ryan pitches perfect into seventh inning, Twins again shut out Cleveland
Twins rookie pitcher Joe Ryan's bid for perfection slipped away in Wednesday's seventh inning in Cleveland, but he claimed his first victory in his second big-league start.
Twins
Twins' Colome has been one of baseball's busiest and best closers
Nobody in the big leagues has more saves than Alexander Colome's 12 since July 31.
Duluth
Greenwood fire leaves scars on the Superior National Forest
The Lake County fire, which has rung up about $15 million in firefighting costs, is half contained, authorities said. Several inches of rain, cool air and humidity are aiding fire crews.
Vikings
Scoggins: Group of 'unknowns' will determine ceiling for Vikings offense
There are high-level players for the Vikings, but there also are unproven commodities at tight end, line and coordinator.